Paula Elaine Schultz-Gianforte

Paule Elaine Schultz-Gianforte was born Dec. 2, 1970. She is the child of Susan Byrnes of Omak and Miles Schultz of Oregon.
Born in National City, Calif., a twin and only daughter.
She passed away Aug. 12, 2022, at her home in Chelan, Wash. She had the most beautiful soul, an entrepreneur, a fierce mother, grandmother, a daughter an aunt and beloved friend.
She is proceeded in death by her late husband Vincent Gianforte, her two aunts and uncle. Those who will live on and carry her memory include her mother Susan Burnes; her twin brother John “Paul” Schultz; brother Glenn Kuhlman; her eldest daughter Micki Elaine; her only son Robert (RJ) Hawshar Jr.; and her youngest daughter Angel Rivera. Also, her niece Arleanna Gregory and nephews Gabriel VanDerpool and Johnny VanDerpool; her six grandchildren and three great-nieces.
She will forever be loved and missed. We will not say goodbye, just see you later.
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Tonasket Eagles, 312 S. Western Ave. It will be a potluck-style, bring your favorite dish. Live music with Against the grain will start at 8 p.m. Please join us to celebrate an amazing woman.
