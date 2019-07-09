Paula Jo Steere

1954-2019
Paula Steere, 65, of Marquette, Mich. (formerly of Omak, Wash.) passed away peacefully at the break of dawn May 8, 2019.
Paula was born Jan. 3, 1954 in Bayshore, N.Y. She was the second of four daughters born to Owen and Shirley Steere. She was a compassionate and patient caregiver to the elderly and disabled. She also treasured her time as a member of the Highland Fling, a Celtic band in the Omak/Okanogan area. Paula is survived by two sisters, Sandra and Laura Steere of Marquette, as well as two adoring nieces, Christine and Leslie.
Paula had many beloved friends in Omak and Okanogan in the many years she lived there; the closest being Lisa Lieber and Chris Devereaux, her faithful and loving cohorts in wild crime, fine dining, and musical escapades. These two especially, along with Paula, will never be forgotten.
Paula is also survived by her beloved feline Sassie whom she "absconded" to Michigan with when she left Omak in 2013. (Our sincere apologies to previous owner Vivian.)
