1942-2019
In Loving Memory
Peggy Louise Hack, 77, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at the Regency skilled nursing facility in Omak, Wash. She was born in Spokane, Wash. Jan. 25, 1942 to William and Florence Fowler.
Peggy lived in Spokane from infancy throughout high school making friendships that would last a lifetime. In her late teens she enjoyed riding on the “Gypsy Tours” with her parents as a member of the Spokane Motorcycle club where she met Carman Hack, who she would later marry in 1962. Together they had two children who she happily stayed home with to raise during their younger years. Purchasing a business brought the family to the Okanogan Valley. She loved all of their customers who became her friends at Hodgson Tractor Company, and later, High Country Batteries. During those years they also moved to a small ranch where raising cattle and having horses was a true adventure for a city girl. Many years later during a new chapter as an independent woman, Peggy moved to Omak and could be seen driving her Jeep to work at Walmart, where she made even more treasured friends. She made her final home in Omak with her sweetheart, Dan Haines, who called her “Kid”; and they shared a life filled with the simple pleasures like farmers’ markets and quiet evenings with her sweet dog, Fluffy.
Peggy had a true zest for life. Throughout her lifespan she enjoyed riding bicycles, playing tennis, swimming, bowling, sledding, dancing, gardening, and the list goes on. She would work all day and into the night if that’s what it took to etch out time for family and friends. She loved being a Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma; giving her heart to each.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Dan) Naylor of Tonasket, Wash., and grandchildren, Tim, Alizabeth, and Mary Naylor of Spokane, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Denise Hack, and grandson Bradley Hack of Omak and granddaughter, Sydney Hack of Seattle, Wash.; and three great-grandchildren of Spokane.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harry LeRoy Fowler; and her son, CJ Hack.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Elks Lodge in Omak on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 with a luncheon starting at noon, followed by a brief service at 12:45.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.