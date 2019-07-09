Randall E. Rappe, 68, loving son, husband and father, passed away May 1, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. He was born Nov. 17, 1950 to Charles and Billie Rappe in Omak, Wash.
Randall was raised in Okanogan, Wash., and graduated from Okanagan High School in 1969, and from Tacoma’s University of Puget Sound in 1973. He married Jann Ullrich on July 17, 1974 in Okanogan. Professionally, he was an auditor and IT for various state agencies. An Olympia resident since 1975, he was active in Thurston County GOP as a mainstream Republican PCP committee person, and County chairman in 2003-2004.
Randall loved cars (especially Mustangs), car shows, old movies, TV
He is survived by his wife, Jann Rappe; son, Robert Rappe (Kitrina Bisher); and brother, Anthony Rappe (Carla Casewitt). He was predeceased by his parents.
A memorial service was May 11, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to any animal rescue or organization of choice.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
