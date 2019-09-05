Ray Katherine (Hayes) Harris

In Loving Memory
We would like to let you know, on Aug. 25, 2019, Mom was surrounded by her loving family as she stepped from this life here on earth to go walk with the Lord.
She was known as Kathy Harris, the lady with a “million kids.’ She's survived by eight children: Clifton, Belinda, Robert, Deanna, Donald, Sharon, Brenda, and Terri; 28 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and her beloved pets, Jack's, Tasha, and Dotty. She was preceded in death by son, David.
If you ever wanted a morning coffee or play cards until dawn, she always had the door open ... Wait "Close the door, you weren't born in a barn!"
She was a master in the kitchen. There was either a cake or fresh baked zucchini bread on the counter. Kathy loved gardening and she wanted us to know the difference between a plant and a weed, "so get weeding." She was always crocheting something warm for those she loved. Her love of Patsy Cline and John Wayne were made known to all in our home.
All that loved her will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love for others. She always spoke the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. She knew what type of candy you liked and somehow had some waiting for you.
You are welcome to join us for her Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Okanogan Eagles, 820 2nd Ave N, Okanogan, WA.
