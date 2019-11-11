1941-2019
Richard Harold Raab, 78, passed away at home Oct. 26, 2019. Dick was born at the McDonald House in Okanogan, Wash., Aug. 12, 1941 to Harold E. and Opal (Powell) Raab.
Dick spent all of his youth growing up in Omak, riding his bike around, fishing the creek and playing with his friends. He played football for four years, and played basketball and track for Omak High School. He graduated from Omak in 1959.
In 1963 Dick met his mate at the Scotch Creek Grange Hall where dances were held often. Mary McNeese lived on Happy Hill and he drove the many miles it took him to date her. She had to milk the cow twice a day but gave that up when they married in April of 1964. They had a beautiful wedding at the United Methodist Church in Omak. In 1967 Dick started work for Marion McFadden from Chelan who started up the “Mac’s Tire Store” in Omak. Dick enjoyed working for Marion ad stayed working for him until 1980 when he bought the store. Dick worked over 50 years at the tire store before he got pulmonary fibrosis. When he could no longer work, he would come up and sit in a chair and oversee the work. He had only been home about a month when he passed.
Dick enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He liked fishing at Rock Lake and Upper Rock Lake; he camped there many times. He especially liked antelope hunting with his brother-in-laws in Ekalaka, Mont. Good times were had by all.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Michael Raab of Spokane, Wash.; his daughter, Kristie (Mark) Brooks; and his grandchildren, Karlie Eaker and Alex Eaker all of Four Lakes, Wash.; nephew, Bill Norton of Okanogan, and Bill’s son, Paul. He was preceded in death by his mom, Opal; dad, Harold; sister, Donna; and infant daughter, Joelle.
At his request, there will be no funeral services.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.
