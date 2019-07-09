1945-2019
Richard John Ries died at his Okanogan, Wash. home May 17, 2019, in the company of Marilyn, who’d been his best friend for 50 years and wife for 48. After extensive treatments, he was diagnosed cancer-free in 2012 but it returned in 2016. Richard was born March 9, 1945, to Raymond and Rosella (Koenig) Ries in Conrad, Mont. He grew up on a wheat farm, graduated from Conrad High School and Carroll College in Helena, Mont. with a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics. He joined the workforce at Boeing’s Renton plant. He met Marilyn Bolvin in Seattle, Wash. and they were married in 197l.
They moved to Spokane for four years while he worked in the Holy Family Hospital computer department. Returning to Seattle, he worked for a firm that handled computing for small county governments across the state. He was offered and accepted a position with Okanogan County to develop and run its IT department. They moved to Okanogan in 1981. He ran the department for 20 years before retiring early to enjoy several years of camping and travel with their small fifth-wheel, covering most western and southwestern states and many state and national parks. In his spare time, he enjoyed hiking, kayaking and flying kites on ocean beaches.
He spent many years working on the spring musicals for the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus, including set construction, lighting and being a stagehand as well as a 30-plus year audience member and supporter.
After retiring he became involved with the Okanogan County Historical Society, serving a couple of terms as president. He was particularly interested in the work of early photographer Frank Matsura. He assisted researchers and visitors who were drawn to Okanogan by the Matsura collection, housed with the society. He did extensive research, promotion, and preservation work of his own. Shortly before his death, he was one of a few society members familiar with the collection who were interviewed by Spokane Public Television for a forthcoming documentary on Matsura.
He was also instrumental in rescuing significant historical documents related to construction of the Okanogan Irrigation system, which was one of the nation’s first Bureau of Reclamation projects. Those documents are now in government archives in Washington, D.C. His expertise in that project led to an illustrated lecture series that he presented several times.
Richard is survived by his wife, Marilyn, Okanogan; siblings, Robert, of Great Falls, Mont.,
Jeanette (Darrel) Habets, of Valier, Mont., David, of Cutbank, Mont., Michael (Nancy), of Sherwood, Ore., and Barb Ries, Spokane; aunts, Bernice Muir, of Sidney, Mont, and JoAn (Mike) Keegan, of Spokane; many cousins; seven nieces and nephews including an especially close niece, Kristina (Ryan) Ries, of Spokane; three great-nephews including namesake, Garrett Richard Ries, of Spokane; and many good friends.
The family thanks Dr. Mitchell Garrison and the entire oncology staff at Confluence Health and Frontier Hospice, especially nurse Shelly, social worker Jeannie, and volunteer Jim, for their care and concern.
Donations in his name may be made to Okanogan County Historical Society (OCHS), PO Box 1129 Okanogan, WA 98840 or to the Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus (OVOC) PO Box 1636, Omak, WA 98841,
Okanogan County Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no service at his request. We’ll hold a party in his honor at a later date.
