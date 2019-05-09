Richard Lee Welton, 93, passed away April 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Richard was born Feb. 6, 1926 to Glen and Mary Welton. After serving in the U.S. Navy he moved to Omak where he met Betty Jane Moore. They were married Oct. 11, 1947 and spent their many wonderful years together in Omak. Richard worked for the City of Omak for 27 years.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and a brother, Harold Welton.
He is survived by sons, Joseph (Glennis) Welton; and Robert Welton; grandchildren, Richard (Amanda) Welton, Jeffery (Jill) Welton and Michelle (Sean) Welton; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Welton; and Gabby Welton.
The following was written by Brayden Welton.
Today heaven was blessed with a new angel in their ranks. He was a tough old bird, doing things most people his age shouldn't. Even if it meant climbing onto his roof during the winter just to shovel snow. It hurts knowing that I won't be able to see him again for a very long time. But he's not hurting anymore and he's with my great-grandma, Betty, probably doing some crazy stuff already. It makes me feel better knowing that I got to call him in the middle of the night and say my goodbyes even if he wasn't able to respond. My aunt Michelle told me that he heard everything and that even though he couldn't say goodbye, it was his last little bit of life that held on just long enough to hear me say mine. He passed away five minutes after I hung up the phone. Grampa, I love you and I miss you so much already.
A private family service will be at a later date.
