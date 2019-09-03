Robbie Jurdon Small

1961-2019
Robbie was born on April 23, 1961, in Omak, to Gene and Mary Small. Rob had a smile and a hug for everyone he met.
He ran in the Special Olympics when he was young and won many gold medals. He also earned a trip to the National Special Olympics in Michigan. Rob loved making hook rugs for over 20 years, and everyone in the family and many friends have lots of them. He then moved on to working on word find books and he would do those while watching his game shows; The Price is Right and The Wheel of Fortune were his favorites.
Rob loved his Mom and Dad, or as he called them, Mary and Gene. In high school, when Rob turned 18, his teacher told him that he was an adult and that he could call other adults by their first name, so from that day forward, Rob called them Mary and Gene.
Rob loved his brothers and sister, and his nieces and nephews, Savannah, Cody, and Samantha. Rob loved helping babysit them when they were little and helping with their homework.
Rob was the kindest, most loving soul, and loved going to church and singing the songs. Rob was a huge Seahawks fan; he loved the Hawks! The day he was the most proud of himself was the day he graduated with the class of 1982.
Rob is survived by his mother Mary; his brothers and sister, Kelly (Maria), Tresa, Don, and Frank; and his nieces and nephew, Savannah (Alex), Cody, Samantha, and Miranda. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Tom and Cheri Harrison, Rich and Cheryl Harrison, and Doug George; and many cousins.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Gene; his grandmas, Bernice Small and Dora Harrison; his brother-in-law, Ed Kerr; and his aunts, Doris George and Betty Harrison.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel of Okanogan.
