1943-2020
Robert “Bob” Lawrence Christensen, 76, of Omak, Wash., passed away March 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 18, 1943 in Omak to A. Robert and Rosemary Christensen.
Bob was raised on the family dairy, later known as Cherokee Farms, in Omak. He was an active member of FFA during high school and competed nationally on the debate team, winning awards for his public speaking. He graduated from Omak High School in 1962. After a short stent in the U.S. Navy, Bob married Sheila Ogden, and with her son they settled in Vanderhoof, British Columbia where his three daughters were born. After moving back to Omak, Bob met and married, Leona Fletcher in 1982 and gained his two sons.
As a young man, Bob spent many years in the logging industry and cowboying. In 1988 he was able to fulfill his dream and purchased a ranch between Omak and Riverside where they raised their blended family. The next 20 years was spent raising cattle and hay on the B.O.B. Ranch.
Bob enjoyed team penning, playing his guitar and singing. After retiring, Bob enjoyed fishing with his friends and family and teaching his grandkids how. He was a very proud Papa!
Bob is remembered for his sense of humor, his ability to BS, his smile, and the love for his family. Bob taught his kids to be responsible, hard workers with strong work ethic, and that bailing twine can fix anything. He valued honesty and integrity.
He is survived by his wife, Leona, of Omak; and six children, Carrie Anthony, Sharma Dickinson, Todd Fletcher, Kevin Fletcher, all of Omak, Christie Herber, Corvallis, Ore., Shane Christensen, Prescott, Ariz.; three brothers, Carl Christensen and Bill Christensen, both of Omak, and Tom Christensen, of Wenatchee, Wash.; 20 grandchildren; and numerous friends and family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
