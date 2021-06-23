Robert “Bob” Wayne Michelsen

1939-2021
Robert “Bob” Michelsen, 82, of Omak, Wash. passed away peacefully Monday evening, June 14, 2021 in East Wenatchee, Wash.
He was born in Okanogan, Wash. to Kermit and Pauline (Wagner) Michelsen Feb. 14,1939.
On Sept. 24,1956 he enlisted in the U.S. National Guard of Washington for three years. He worked in orchards and other jobs.
He graduated from Omak High School in 1957. He worked for Jeglum’s Service Station in Omak as a service attendant.
On Sept. 24,1959 he re-enlisted for three more years. On October 15,1960, he married Lil Chambers. They moved to Oroville, Wash. where Bob owned and operated the Chevron Station. On March 24,1963 Bob reenlisted for two more years and was Honorably discharged on March 23, 1965.
Bob and Lil moved back to Omak in1966 and purchased an orchard in 1968. In his spare time Bob enjoyed restoring classic cars and tractors and going to car and tractor shows. He loved to go fishing in his spare time. In 1994 they downsized and moved to an orchard on Elmway Road and built a new house and shop and enjoyed the view from their deck.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lil; his parents; his sister, Janice; his brother, Don; and his brother-in-law, Dave Chambers.
Survivors include a son, Dean and Anna Michelsen and their children, Daniel, Katrina, Emilia, of Black Diamond, Wash.; a daughter Kay and Greg Boatright, and their children, Nicole, East Wenatchee, Danielle, of Sultan, Wash., and Erin, Wenatchee, Wash; his sister, Marlene Ragland, Sun City West, Ariz.; his brother-in-law, Richard Benjamin, of Sun City West; his-sister-in-law, Joan Michelsen, Omak; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Chambers, of Idaho; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his caregivers, Devan and Wanda.
A funeral Service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Precht Harrison Funeral Chapel, 2547 Elmway St, Okanogan, WA.
Donations may be made to your Charity of your Choice.
