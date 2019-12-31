1934-2019
Robert Henry Blake took his long walk home Dec. 16, 2019 due to complications from an accident.
Bob was born Feb. 17, 1934; the eighth and final child of Henry and Margaret (Thomas). The family moved from their home near Minot, N.D., to settle in Chelan, Wash. in 1942. Bob joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and was stationed abroad during the Korean War.
Bob married Becky (Hallam) Sept. 9, 1955 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The couple lived in Montana where he worked in the mines before moving back to Chelan. He was an orchard foreman for many years prior to going to work for Biles and Coleman in Omak, Wash. He worked for all successors of the mill until his retirement.
He enjoyed his solitude and found great enjoyment in creating a beautiful yard and gardens. He was an artist, was fiercely patriotic and a huge Gonzaga basketball fan.
Bob was preceded in his passing by his parents; his seven brothers and sisters; his wife of 60 years; an infant son; and infant daughter. He is survived by daughters, Mona (Ed) Aarstol of Chelan, Cindy (Bill) Gagne, of Omak and Angie Blake of Omak. He leaves behind ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Ola (Wayne) Beauchamp, Greenacres, Wash.
In honor of Bob’s wishes there will be no formal memorial service. A future celebration of life is planned.
The family of Robert Blake is grateful for the care and compassion provided and shown him by the doctors, nurses and staff of Mid-Valley Hospital in his final days.
Precht-Harrison Chapel is in charge of disposition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.