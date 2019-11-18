1929-2019
Robert John Shacklett passed away Nov. 10, 2019, at Regency Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Omak, Wash., after a long battle with dementia. Bob was born in Los Angeles, Calif. July 31, 1929 to parents Robert and Helen Shacklett.
As a youth growing up in Los Angeles, Bob held many jobs including working for the Howard Motor Company, where his father was a car salesman. Bob washed and delivered “cars to the stars” among other duties. Bob graduated from University High School where he met the love of his life, Beverly. They eloped to Las Vegas in 1951 and were married for 60 years. Their homes in California included living in Pomona, Claremont, and Lake Arrowhead. When Bob retired in 1990, they moved to Wenatchee, Washington, and later to Cashmere, Washington. After Beverly passed in 2011, he moved to Okanogan, Wash.
Enlisting in the U.S. Navy brought him the passion of working with heavy machinery as he became a Seabee. After his tour of duty, he joined the Naval Reserve and started Shacklett Construction with his cousin Stan in Pomona, Calif. Their company specialized in underground pipeline construction including sewer, water, and utilities. Their business was considered one of the best in Southern California for 40 years.
Bob was a man with a giant heart who enjoyed helping others in any way that he could. From building dams to hold water for Boy Scouts to swim in at the Circle B Scout Ranch in the Sierra Nevada mountains, to putting up telephone poles for lighting at Claremont High School so the football team could practice at night due to heavy smog, Bob was the “go to guy” to get things done! His volunteer work with the Boy Scouts earned him the prestigious Silver Beaver Award in 1970. Also, all three of his sons are Eagle Scouts.
Bob’s hobbies included woodworking, doing odd jobs at his children’s homes (he could fix anything), camping, and hunting. In his later years, he produced many colorful and unique birdhouses for anyone who wanted one. John Wayne pictures and memorabilia were abundant throughout his home along with his hunting trophies. He was always happy to see you and he loved hearing a good joke!
He is survived by his sons, William (Deanna) Shacklett of Huntington Beach, Calif., Robert (Janet) of Okanogan, and David (Dalene) Shacklett of Tucson, Ariz.; and daughter, Kathleen (Tony) Miller of Hillsboro, Ore. Bob has nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Omak Community Presbyterian Church, 9 Birch St. S., Omak, WA
