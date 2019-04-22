Rodney G. Peterson

Rod passed away in his home in Omak, Wash. March 20, 2019.
He was born Nov. 28, 1931 as Rodney Moshier to parents Donald and Irene Moshier of Index, Wash. He was later adopted by Lewis E. Peterson when his mother, Irene remarried. He attended elementary school in Skykomish and Index and graduated from Everett High School in 1950. While in high school he earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
After high school, he proudly enlisted the U.S. Army and served overseas in the Korean War. After returning home from the Army, he married his childhood sweetheart, Wanita Eshe, in 1954. They were married for 65 years.
Rod worked in the home and commercial construction business for approximately 40 years. Rod and Wanita moved from Mt. Vernon, Wash. to Twisp, Wash. in 1995 when he retired. He loved to fish and hunt in the great outdoors.
Rod is preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Irene; son, Dale; and brother, Stan. He is survived by wife, Wanita; son, Glen; daughter, Susan (Ken); grandchildren, Kelly, Neil and Sara; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Quinn and Flynn.
Rod’s family would like to thank the wonderful and helpful staff at Frontier Hospice of Omak and the Regency of Omak Rehabilitation Center.
Per Rods request there will be no service or memorial.
