Roger Ballard

Roger passed away at his home Easter Sunday, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Omak, Wash. July 31, 1941. He graduated from Omak High School in 1959. He married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Joan Weak, a 1961 graduate 60 years ago. After Roger’s graduation from the University of Washington he and Joan moved to Santa Rosa, Calif., where they raised their three children. Roger was a pharmacist for 35 years at Longs Drug Store. He enjoyed a beautiful full life. In an addition to an abiding love for his family, he had a passion for golf, travel, Kona, and his family cabin at Crawfish Lake in Washington. A friend to so many, he will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his three children, Angela, Christy (Henry), Robert (Tanya); grandchildren, Alese and Zachary; his sister, Joanie DeCamp, of Wenatchee, Wash.; and his brother, Bruce Ballard of Puyallup, Wash.
A service was held April 28, 2022, at St. Eugene’s Cathedral in Santa Rosa, Calif.
