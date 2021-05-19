1962-2021
Ron ‘Smiley’ Allard, born April 26, 1962, passed unexpectedly May 11, 2021. Smiley was born in Omak, Wash. to Ron and Donna Allard.
After splitting his time between Washington and California, Smiley settled back in area in 2007 and worked alongside his parents working the honeybees. He loved being on the water fishing. He got the greatest joy out of catching any fish as long as it was bigger than the one his sister Laurie caught.
He loved his family with everything he had, especially his daughter, Ash'Lee Tanner and his long-time partner in life, Gloria Mangrum. He was always there if you needed him. It didn't matter if he was helping someone fix a car, hauling hay for his sister's horses or helping her to drive to Wyoming in a snowstorm to bring the horses home. He got his nickname from the constant smile on his face from the day he was born. Smiley had the kindest heart of anyone you could meet.
Ron (Smiley) is survived by his parents, Ron and Donna Allard, of Okanogan, Wash.; his partner in life, Gloria Mangrum, of Omak; his sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and Keith Anderson, of East Wenatchee, Wash.; his daughter and son-in-law, Ash'Lee and Michael Tanner, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; his nieces and nephews, Whitney and Dalton Graham, of East Wenatchee, Abby and Kory Waller, of East Wenatchee and Kacy Harrison, Ephrata, Wash.; and his two grandsons, Michael and Ashton Tanner, Scottsdale.
If you knew him, you knew he was not the type of person that wanted any kind of show. He was private and quiet. To honor him, the family will have a family only celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in Ron's name.
