1936-2019
Ronald C. Carpenter, 81, of Okanogan, Wash., passed away at him home June 7, 2019. He was born Dec. 14, 1936, to Russell and Edith Carpenter of Omak, Wash. Upon graduating from Omak High School, he worked at Biles- Coleman Lumber Mill before moving onto California. He worked various jobs in California, later to return to Omak to marry his long-time sweetheart, Mary Esther Fox on Sept. 27, 1958. They returned to California where he resumed his job at Garrett Air Research. Later he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany, returned to California for another year and later moved back to Washington State. He went to work for UPS for 30 years, retiring in 1993. He and his wife started up a vending business shortly after retiring, traveling to Arizona vending at fairs and events for the next nine years. Retiring once again, they settled down in Okanogan. Spending their leisure time traveling in their motorhome. Ron took up a trade in Locksmithing. He enjoyed such things as crocheting, which he started when he was eight years old. He also enjoyed woodworking among various other hobbies.
Ronald Carpenter was survived by his wife, Mary, of Okanogan; one son, Danny L. Carpenter, of Aberdeen, Wash.; one daughter, Ronna M. Fraley, of Copalis Crossing, Wash.; one brother, Edwin Carpenter, of Shingle Springs, Calif.; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and two sisters.
A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Catholic Church in Okanogan, WA. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
