Ruth Ann (Stockdale) Lloyd passed away April 28, 2019 in Post Falls, Idaho. Ruth was born in Winthrop, Wash. on Feb. 17, 1943 to Isaac and Lela Stockdale. She grew up in Winthrop and graduated in 1961. Ruth married Jerry Lloyd of Okanogan, Wash., in 1961. They spent most of their married life in the Okanogan Valley, with a short time in Bonney Lake, Wash. Ruth worked as an administrative assistant for many years and was working for Okanogan Regional Health services when she was forced to retire early due to health issues. Ruth was a member of the Okanogan Presbyterian Church for many years. Ruth moved to Idaho in 2005, where she lived out the rest of her life. She also enjoyed traveling until her MS made it impossible to do so. She also enjoyed dogs, word search puzzles, watching baseball and old movies, playing games, going out to dinner, and flowers.
She had a strong will that kept her fighting her MS for nearly 50 years. She had a quick wit that kept all who knew her on their toes. Ruth is survived by her two sons and their wives, Terry and Cathy Lloyd, and Thane and Connie Lloyd; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Josh, Laura, Becky and Kelly, and their families including eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Nora Mae; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; and a sister.
Graveside services are at 1 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Okanogan City Cemetery.
Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel in charge of arrangements.
