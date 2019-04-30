Ruth Darline Daigle

Ruth Darline Light Daigle was born Nov. 11,1939 in Marion, Mi. On Jan. 8, 2019, at the age of 79, she passed peacefully on to heaven, surrounded by family, following a brief illness. She lived in Burlington, Wash. for the last 25 years; previous to that, the majority of her family raising years were spent in Tonasket, Wash. Her parents were Leslie Harry Light and Hattie Missouri Dearixson Light. The family moved to Oregon when Ruth was 5 years old where they made their home in Hood River. She was one of seven children: Betty, Leslie, Guy, Michael, Ruth, Pat and Gary.
One of her favorite things to do was follow her older brother, Leslie (Bubby), on the stock car racing circuit all over Oregon and Washington. After she graduated, she moved to Sunnyside, Wash. to live with him and soon took interest in his friend, Billy Ray Wiley, part of the pit crew. They were married in 1959 and made their home there where they had three children: William Ray, Gregory Todd and Kristin Lee. At this time she entered the banking world, a lifelong career.
The next chapter of her life began in 1965 when she married Dana Paul Daigle. The family lived in Sunnyside where Dirk Anthony Daigle was born in 1970. Old National Bank took them from there to Pomeroy, Wash. and then to Tonasket in 1973 where they sank deep family roots. They lived in many houses that Ruth painted, polished, landscaped and made into homes where many would gather and feel the connection with this family. Her little sister tragically passed from this world which brought another child into the nest, Angelica Tanori Light, in the summer of 1976. By this time the family was living in the “canyon” where Dan and Ruth embraced country living and instilled the hard work ethic that the Daigle’s are known for. So many family memories were made there gardening, raising hay and apples and making their way to Palmer Lake on the weekends.
She was extremely artistic and talented and it was evident in everything from her classy appearance to her well-manicured home and gardens and never ending craft projects. Ruth was an accomplished seamstress and utilized her skills sewing everything from swimsuits to formal wear. She was a passionate reader and was very knowledgeable on every topic, from the most complex current world issues to the latest in fashion or children’s interests. It felt like she knew something about everything.
She was a consistent, intentional, efficient and hard-working mother. Her family began to grow as her children married and started having children of their own. This quickly became the passion of her life. She was a faithful, fair, fun-loving, quick witted grandma and patient, involved great-grandma. She enjoyed coordinating family gatherings and attending any event that her family was involved in.
She is survived by: daughter-in-law Evon Daigle and grandchildren: Krystal and gr. grand Kai’Lee; Shayla and gr. grands Setiva, Samuel and Marcus; Elizabeth and gr. grand, Jace; son, Greg Daigle, daughter, Kristi Hutchins (Rich) and grandchildren, Richie Hutchins (Jill) and gr. grands Clara, Natalee, Trey, Uriah and Sadie; Kailee Tanneberg (Kelsey) and gr. grand Palmer; Rachel Hutchins; son Dirk Daigle (Becki) and grandchildren: Nicole and Daniel; niece Angel Ross (Bruce) and gr. niece Faith. Also, brother, Gary Light; sister, Betty Wells; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her baby brothers Guy and Michael; sister, Pat; parents; brother, Leslie; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew; husband, Dan; and son, Bill.
A celebration of life will at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Tonasket Free Methodist Church, 1 Stanton Loop Rd., Tonasket. A luncheon will be held following the service and in true Daigle fashion we will serve pulled pork sliders, salads, plain potato chips, desserts and PEPSI.
