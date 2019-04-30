Sally Lee Sherwood 80 a lifelong resident of Tonasket, passed away March 28th, 2019 at Regency-Omak. Sally was born August 18th, 1938 to George and Agnes (Cate) Rickel.
Sally attended and graduated from School in Tonasket. She was Princes Tonasket, played piano and the accordion, and had a beautiful voice. She was always laughing and the life of the party.
After high school she moved to Spokane and attended and graduated from Kinman Business University. She returned to Tonasket and worked at 1st National Bank.
Sally married the love of her life Jack Sherwood on January 19th 1963, a union of almost 46years. They had two children, a daughter Kelly and son Jack Jr. She enjoyed her life as Wife, Mother and Homemaker. While raising her children she worked at ONB (Old National Bank) in the early 70’s, and later packing apples in various sheds in Tonasket.
Sally is survived by her daughter Kelly and her husband Bob Redington of Spokane, Nieces; Pam Fancher and Tenise Kessler of Tonasket, Nephew Kenneth Rickel of Rearden
Sally was preceded in death by; her parents; husband Jack Sherwood; son Jack Sherwood Jr.; brother I.V. Joe Rickel, and a baby sister Anna Gene Rickel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Regency-Omak, for their outstanding care of Sally. She loved you all and you made her feel at home. A special thanks to Edna Mae Hinger for bringing the joy of song back into Sally’s life.
Memorials may be made in Sally’s name to the Activities fund at Regency-Omak.
Graveside Memorial will be at a later date at the Tunk Valley Cemetery.
Bergh Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.