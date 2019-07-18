1944-2019
Sandra Baker, 74, of Omak, Wash., passed away June 29, 2019. She was born August 14, 1944 in Oliver B.C. In 1965 she moved to Omak. There she had her daughter Penny. She loved horses, arts and crafts, reading and fishing. She was active in the Ghost Riders where she met Michael Baker. They then married in 1980. Sandy and Mike also were involved in the Omak Stampede. She and Mike started carrying the American and Canadian flag. She and Mike then became in charge of parking and then moved on to taking over the grand parade for the Omak Stampede. Sandy worked at Omak Wood Products mill until its closing. She then went back to school and earned her Associates Degree in business. This led to her becoming the Assistant Manager of the Omak Burger King until her retirement. Sandy is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Penny; granddaughters, Samantha and Nicole; and great-grandson, Hunter, all of Omak.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.