Sharon Kay (Dikoff) Lind

1945- 2020
Former Omak resident Sharon K. Lind, 74, died after a year-long battle with cancer May 21, 2020, at her daughter's home in Minnesota. She was born June 8, 1945, in Mobridge, S.D., the daughter of Russell and Mary Anderson and one of six siblings.
She was married for 38 years to Kenneth D. Dikoff until his passing in 1999 and they had three children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sharon married Edward Lind (now deceased) of Omak and lived there for 10 years where she became grandma to Ed’s grandchildren and enfolded into his family and community. Using her long-time artistic passion and heart for Christian ministry, she opened a gift store and cafe in Omak in partnership with her sister called Peace Cafe. When asked what she might want to be remembered for, she simply said it all: “She listened to their hearts.”
In addition to her parents and her Auntie, she was preceded in death by brothers, Gordon and Richard; husbands, Ken, Leonard and Ed; and son, Kenneth Dean. Surviving are her son, Shane, of Surprise, Ariz., and daughter, Tahni Cullen and her husband Joe, of Hugo, Minn., and their families; brothers, Boyd and John Anderson; sister, Rosannah Stone; and many nieces and nephews.
A memory luncheon in Omak in her honor will be planned. Cards may be sent to: Roberts Celebration of Life Home, 555 Centennial Drive SW Forest Lake, MN 55025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.