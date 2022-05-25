Stanley H. Davis, 83, died May 21, 2022, in Wenatchee, Wash. after a short illness. He was born July 10, 1938, to Ira and Helen L. Felton-Main Davis in Omak, Wash. He married Mary J. Herriman June 29, 1962, in Omak.
He retired from Crown Z as an electrician, before that he worked on the west coast and east coast for a computer company as customer engineer, in the day when computers were very large in size.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a Fire Control Tech on several ships on the west coast and Hawaii. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brother, Don, Boyd, Jack, Harry, Jimmy, and Jerry Davis; and his son, Michael, in 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Omak; and son, Robert W. Davis, of Spokane, Wash.; three grandchildren, Alicia and Ben Anderson, of Cheney, Wash., Chelsea Dunkin, of Spokane, and Kristin and Bryan Bein, of Germany; six great-grandchildren, Libby and Simon Anderson, Corbin and Cameron Bein, and Patrick and Regan; and nephews and nieces of Omak and Arkansas.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Church of Christ, Fifth and Tyee St., Okanogan, WA. There will be a light snack after the service.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.