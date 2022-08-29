1957-2022
Steven M. Hess left this world April 25, 2022, for the next adventure. Steve was born in Omak to Fred Hess and Patricia (Pitts) Hess November 18, 1957 and lived his formative years in Omak, Wash.
Steve was a born salesman and hard worker, starting at age 10 with delivering the Omak Chronicle on his paper route in town from his bicycle and, in the winter, from his Flexible Flyer sled.
Steve helped his dad with a variety of jobs around Omak through his school years, including cleaning up the National Guard Armory, the Frito-Lay warehouse, and the August Moon restaurant.
In high school Steve held sales positions at Maley's and Zittings, sold vinyl LPs from a small booth in the school cafeteria (in the old Emerson school), packed bags of salt for Culligan water
conditioning service, bucked hay bales with his buddies, and hung out at Waldo Belles' studio to listen to bands from all around Washington recording their music.
Steve loved snow skiing. He rode the school ski bus to Loup Loup Ski Bowl many Saturdays over the years, until he was old enough to drive his folks' Chevy station wagon to the Loup like a blue streak. His skiing adventures included weekend trips to Mission Ridge and Snoqualmie Pass. Inspired by a Skiing magazine article he once embarked on an epic skiing safari throughout Washington, Montana, and
Wyoming with his brother and family friend. The intrepid crew slept in the back of the pickup, and Steve recounted on many occasions later about the morning they woke in Jackson Hole to nearly four feet of new snow in the resort parking lot.
After graduation Steve held route driver and sales positions with linen sales and rental companies and began learning the automobile sales business. Linen sales took him all around the West and Midwest and to Alaska. Steve loved Alaska and decided to make his home there. He spent most of his years from the early 1980s to late-2000s in the linen and auto sales industries in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and the Kenai peninsula. He loved salmon fishing, halibut fishing, and snowmobiling in the Land of the Midnight Sun.
Steve met Heidi in Anchorage, and together they moved to southern California and married. Steve and Heidi relocated to Pueblo, Colorado about the time the COVID-19 pandemic started. Steve suffered a severe stroke in April 2022 and died from its complications a few days later.
Steve is survived by his wife Heidi, daughter Jasmine, son Jordan, and siblings Kathy, David, Laurie, and Christopher. At his request no funeral service was held, he was cremated, and his ashes were spread in Alaska.
