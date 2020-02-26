1936-2020
Stewart A. Carder was born Aug. 3, 1936, to Hiram and Kora Fae Carder in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. He had three siblings - Edward, Gerald, and Susan. Stew grew up in Milton and graduated from Fife High School in 1954, and then the University of Puget Sound. Stew also served in the U.S. Air force. He had a long management career with JC Penney and a technical management career with Boeing Computer Services.
He is survived by his wife Carol; children, Lynette, Gregory, and James; grandchildren, Andy, Dylan, Kelsey, Christian, and Austin; and great-grandchild, Kensington.
Stew enjoyed golfing and visiting with friends. The world was a small place to Stew. He and Carol enjoyed traveling the world during his retired years. Stew loved Canim Lake in British Columbia, Hawaii, and the family homestead in Coeur d'Alene. He appreciated simple pleasures like going into the mountains to cut down the Christmas tree, and floating rivers in Eastern Washington. He had a great sense of humor, and an incredible memory which made him a wonderful storyteller. He was musically talented, playing the piano by ear, and strumming a guitar from time to time. He always had a project going on and could fix just about anything. His use of Duct Tape and zip ties were well-practiced, and genius. He was a master builder of potato guns and loved sharing them with his friends and family.
Stew passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 83, in his home in Palm Springs, with Carol by his side.
There will not be a funeral service as Stew's wishes are that his ashes be scattered in the meadow of the family homestead. The family will have an informal celebration of Stew's life in the Puyallup area, later in the year. If you would like more information about that event please contact Carol, Lynette, or Greg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.