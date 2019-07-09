1957-2019
Terence “Terry” Alan Murphy died April 28, 2019. He was born July 17, 1957. He spent his working years driving Hyster for Brewster Heights Packing, Apple House and Gebbers Farms.
Terry is survived by his mother, Garnet; his daughter, Veronica; two brothers, Pat and John; two sisters, Angela; and Mary; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Murphy Jr.
There will be a potluck BBQ get-together at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the American Legion, 102 E. Main, Brewster, WA.
His ashes will be spread later at his favorite fishing hole.
