Theodore George Pitts, 94, of Okanogan, Wash., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away March 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 27, 1925, to Ross and Marjorie Pitts in Livingston, Mont. At the age of three, the family moved to Blue Creek, Wash. and later to Chewelah, Wash. He graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah in 1942 and then went on to Washington State College. In 1943, he entered into Naval Officer Training School attending both Gonzaga University and University of New Mexico. He served in the U.S. Navy until his discharge in the spring of 1946. He returned to WSC in the fall of 1946 completing his Bachelor of Education in 1948.
Having met Maxine McCrea in high school, they were married Sept. 22, 1946, and had 71 years of a loving marriage. After Ted’s graduation from WSC, they moved to Okanogan in 1948, where he began his career and raised their family.
Ted began teaching Industrial Arts at Okanogan High School in 1948. After receiving his Masters of Education and Administration he became the Junior High principal in 1954. In 1957, he became the high school principal and in 1966 the Superintendent of Okanogan School District, a position he maintained until his retirement in 1978. Around 1950, he helped start the high school ski club and was instrumental in the building of the new Loup Loup Ski Hill and lodge. Ted spent many hours assisting and supporting Okanogan school sports with track and field being a particular favorite. After retiring from the school district, he worked for the PUD in the home energy program and the USDA as a farm survey analyst.
While raising their family, they enjoyed snow skiing, boating and water skiing. Ted enjoyed fly fishing, tying his own flies and bird hunting. He was an excellent carpenter and wood worker and Ted put these skills to use on many projects including helping build the Presbyterian Church as well as their two homes. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and family. Spending time with his grandchildren was a favorite pastime whether taking them fishing or watching their various activities and sports.
After their retirement, he and Maxine traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada in their RV. They especially enjoyed boating with friends and for many winters they headed south to Arizona and Southern California.
Ted is survived by his daughter, Susan (Terry); son, Gordon (Sherry); grandchildren, Jocelyn, Derek (Nikki), Katie (fiancé, Zach), and Adam; and great-grandsons, Roman, Logan, Riley and Braxton. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his wife, Maxine in 2017.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Welcome Home Villa in Omak, Wash. as well as Frontier Home Health and Hospice for their care provided to Ted.
A memorial Service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Okanogan Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 429 Oak St, Okanogan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Okanogan High School Track Club, P.O. Box 592, Okanogan, WA 98840.
