1959-2020
Todd A. McFarland, 60, of Omak, Wash. went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Sept. 14, 2020. Todd was born Nov. 13, 1959 in Reno, Nev. to Don and Joyce McFarland of Omak, Wash. Todd grew up in a military family going to school in California, Germany, North Dakota, Omak, and graduated from Liberty Bell High School (Methow Valley) in 1978. After graduation he started working at the Lumber Mill in Twisp, Wash. In 1982 he took an EMT course from Dr. Henry, where he then volunteered for Aero Methow Rescue. In the fall of 1983, he attended Central Washington University where he completed his Paramedic training. He then worked for several small ambulance companies before helping start Lifeline Ambulance in June of 1988, in Wenatchee, and November 1988 in Omak. Todd was a Paramedic and the General Manager of Lifeline until his retirement in 2009.
Todd met the love of his life, Wanda Nilles, while attending his senior year at Liberty Bell High School in Twisp. He and Wanda were married on June 21, 1980 at Calvary Baptist Church in Twisp. The pride and joy of his life was the births of his son, Travis (1982) and daughter Tyla (1986). Todd was an amazing dad and enjoyed helping raise his children and watching them play sports and participating in the Okanogan County Fair. He valued spending time with them the most.
As his children grew, Todd was blessed with five grandchildren, Chloe McFarland (14), Reese Bowling (13), Reed Bowling (10), Presley McFarland (7), and Raef McFarland (5). "Papa Todd" was a loving grandfather to all of his grandchildren and he truly brought joy to them as they did to him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda McFarland, of Omak; one son, Travis (Taylor) McFarland, of Spokane, Wash.; one daughter, Tyla (Brien) Bowling, of Omak; his mother, Joyce McFarland, of Omak; two brothers, Jay and Chad McFarland of Omak; one sister, Angie McFarland, of Omak; dnd five grandchildren, Chloe McFarland of Tonasket, Reese and Reed Bowling of Omak, and Presley and Raef McFarland of Spokane.
He was preceded in death by his dad Don McFarland (2010) and his sister Joni McFarland (1962).
Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Beaver Creek Cemetery in Twisp, Wash. Graveside services will be followed with a memorial service and dinner at the Old Flour Mill in Okanogan at Noon.
