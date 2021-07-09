1942-2021
Valerie Pearl Murray joined the love of her life, Fred Murray, June 2, 2021. She was born to Vern and Dorothy Canfield Nov. 3, 1942. Valerie was raised in Omak, Wash. with her three sisters, Jeanine, Rhonda, and Claudine. Early in her childhood, her father introduced Valerie to her lifelong hobby of fishing and camping. She fondly shared stories of her summers at Bible camp and her extracurricular school activities such as a cheerleader, majorette, teachers aid, and editor of her school’s newspaper.
Valerie raised three children, Tonja, Darci, and Darin. She was a doting stepmom to Terry. Valerie’s children meant the world to her. She was their strength, mentor, friend, and confidant. When Valerie spoke of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she would swell with pride and her face would light up. Valerie boasted that her biggest gift and lesson in life was to teach her family the power of unconditional love. She also taught them all to be a good fishermen and annual family campouts were mandatory. In the words of Valerie’s family, she was kind, generous in every respect, and challenged those to be the very best person they could be.
Valerie held four AA degrees from Wenatchee Valley College: Associate of Arts and Science (1998); Certified Case Management for Severely Disabled (1993); Associate of Arts Marketing/Sales (1992); and Associate of Arts in Supervision/Management (1992).
Valerie held an enduring beauty, tenacity, and a true champion for those who needed a voice. She held many different careers such as Carhop, Lounge Manager, Real-estate Broker but her passion rose when Career Path Services employed her an Employment Specialist in May 1992. Valerie found her calling in advocacy for individuals with disabilities. In November 1995 she was promoted to Program Manager of the Omak office.
In July 1997, Valerie was named employee of the year. Career Path Services Executive Director, Bill Marchioro wrote that Valerie was the most determined, upbeat, and resilient people he employed. She successfully led her team in opening new doors and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. This success was valuable in improving the quality of life for many in the community. Valerie became the Pied Piper and manifested her philosophy to employ abilities not disabilities. Those who knew Valerie, share that she always operated with poise and grace. Not to mention her uncanny sense of humor and infectious laugh. After 17 years of commitment and dedication, Valerie decided it was time to retire. She continued to work as a caregiver for her lifelong friend and bonus daughter, Louise.
Valerie was a civic leader in community. She served on the Omak Chamber of Commerce, Omak Tourism Council, Special Olympics, and the Omak Visitor Center. Valerie was a woman of faith and attended her church each Sunday.
Valerie is survived by daughters, Tonja Hawkins (Scott), of Omak; and Darci Hawkins (Stan), of East Wenatchee, Wash.; son, Darin Murry, of Omak; stepdaughter, Terry Pinkerton (Ron), of Omak; sisters, Ronda Cameron and Claudine Rescola; grandsons Lenny Long (Marti); Lyle Long (Ashley), Dillion Murray (Jordan); and Bronson Montgomery; five great-grandsons, Jase, Tryon, Nolen, Layne, and Logyn. Valerie was excited at the announcement that she was going to have a great-granddaughter later this year. She is survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved deeply, her lifelong friend, Myrna; her special friend, Louise; and her beloved, Macy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Dorothy Canfield, sister, Jeanine; and the lifelong love, Fred Murray.
A Celebration of Live will be held July 10th, 2021 at the Okanogan Fraternal Eagles #3004. In lieu of gifts, cards, and flowers, the family requests donations that will go toward a memorial bench seated at her favorite place in Conconully.
Valerie’s family wants to thank everyone who has supported them during this difficult time. Your love and care have been a blessing. Thank you!
