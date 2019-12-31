1913-2019
Verona Ada Hooker Naught Reese was born Dec. 26, 1913 near Bickleton, Wash., to Edward and Della Hooker.
She attended school in Bickleton and walked two to three miles to school. She graduated in 1932 as valedictorian of her class.
On Dec. 20, 1938 she married Raymond ‘Bud’ Naught at Yakima, Wash. Born to them were two children, Raymond ‘Verne’ in 1934 and Carole in 1936.
They moved to Omak, Wash. In 1938 and Haley Creek was their ranch home for 30 years.
Her husband Bud passed away in 1977 and in 1980 she married Dale Reese.
She was a past member of P.E.R. Lady Elks, De Rouge Orthopedic Guild, Okanogan Eastern Star and Okanogan Cattlewomen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, one son, one brother; stepdaughter, Darlene Reese Talbot; and son-in-law, Lawrence Weitman.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole Weitman, of Omak; stepchildren, Red (Jane) Reese, of Dayton, Nev., and Hurvey (Phyliss) Reese, of Omak; grandchildren, Karen (Tom) Morris, Laura (Ken) Crofoot, Richard Naught, of Cowiche, Wash., Holly Lichty, of Vancouver, Wash., and Terry MacNaught, of Vancouver; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Omak Memorial Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.