1955-2019
Vickie Denise Wolf, 64, loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend peacefully passed away November 25, 2019. Vickie was born June 20, 1955 in Georgetown, Va. to Ed and Corene Markham. She was the second of six kids. In 1962, the family moved to Lottie, Okla. for two years, before settling down in Olympia, Wash. in 1965. Vickie graduated from Olympia High School in 1973.
In 1975, Vickie was set up on a date with Mike Wolf, who would end up being the man she would grow old with. In 1978, they moved to Okanogan, Wash., where Mike was the manager of Cedars Inn and Vickie was the manager of the restaurant at the Cedars Inn. On March 12, 1979, Mike and Vickie became husband and wife and in July 1987, they welcomed daughter Ashley Marie, then later welcomed Andrew Michael in March 1993.
In 2004, Vickie and Mike had operated the Cedars Inn for over twenty years and decided it was time for a change. In 2005, Mike and Vickie decided to purchase a downtown business and spent two years remodeling the building before opening "WALLWEBBERS", a soup and sandwich shop in 2007. Vickie loved working with her husband and her daughter and catching up with friends. In 2014, after much discussion, Vickie and Mike decided to close their restaurant and quietly retired.
In 2017, Vickie welcomed her granddaughter, Brooklyn Marie. Brooklyn was the highlight of her retirement. Vickie enjoyed sleepovers, working in the yard, playing dress up and celebrating the holidays with her. She watched her twice a week, where they would play all day. Everyone called Brooklyn “Grandma's shadow". Wherever Grandma went, Brooklyn wasn't very far behind.
In June of 2019, Vickie was diagnosed with late stage cancer. After a six-month long battle, Vickie took her last breath and went to join her Lord.
Vickie is preceded in death by her father, Ed; her mother-in-law, Elizabeth; father in law, Michael; two sisters in law; and two brothers-in-law.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Ashley (Chris); son, Andrew; granddaughter, Brooklyn; her mother, Corene; sisters, Ginna, Mary (Gary) and Judi; brothers, Eddie (Rachael) and Danny; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
At this time, no services are planned. Celebration of life details to follow in the spring.
We would like to thank Dr. Julia, Nurse Molly and the oncology ward at Confluence Health for all their support. We would also like to thank Frontier Home Health and Hospice for all their support in our time of need.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.