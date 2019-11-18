Victoria “Vicki” Joan McChristian Hull

1940-2019
Victoria Joan McChristian Hull, 78, died Sept. 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Brewster, Wash. She lost a very courageous nine-year battle with cancer that she fought valiantly until the end. Vicki was born Nov. 1, 1940 in Prairie Grove, Ark. to Charlie and Hazel McChristian. Her family migrated to Pateros, Wash. when she was two years old. Vicki attended school in Pateros.
On Nov. 8, 1957 she married Charles Hull in Pateros. They made their home at Azwell Orchards where they welcomed their son, Mike, and daughter, Donna. They lived in Springdale, Ark. for a brief time where their son, Mark, was born. They returned to Azwell where their daughter, Deanna, and son, Matt, were born. They lived at Azwell for over 40 years until they retired in 2006 and bought their home in Brewster.
Vicki was an avid sports fan — no matter what the event or where it was located. She was there loving and cheering on her husband, kids, and grandkids, at football, basketball, softball, baseball, tennis, and track.
Her family was Vicki’s greatest joy. Vicki attended as many family milestone occasions as she could — graduations, births of her grandchildren, weddings, and birthday parties. She was always ready for a trip somewhere. It meant she could eat out and go shopping.
Vicki loved a family gathering with her many family, friends and those that called her Grandma Vicki.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Charles Hull; sister, Lexie Whitman; their five children and families, Mike (Diane) Hull, Donna (Randy), Mark (Katie) Hull, Deanna (Dan) Lague, and Matt (Cori) Hull. She loved her 13 grandchildren and was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren.
At her request there will be no services. If you would like to share a memory or story about Vicki with the family, email to hullshogs@ncidata.com.
