Walter Edward “Casey” Zachman Jr.

1960-2020
Walter Edward Zachman Jr. "Casey", 59, passed away on March 6, 2020, at his home in Wenatchee, Wash. Casey was born in Tonasket, Wash., on March 18, 1960, to Walter "Wally" and Neva Zachman. He was one of five children. He grew up in Tonasket and Wenatchee. As a young boy he began his schooling in Tonasket. Later after his parents’ divorce, he moved with his mother and siblings to Wenatchee, where he continued school. At 17 he moved back to Tonasket to live with his dad.
Casey began working with his Dad in the logging industry as a teenager. He remained a log cutter for many years, working for many local logging companies and cutting throughout the state. Logging was what Casey loved to do most, and he became very skilled at it. He could fall a tree on a dime. He especially loved logging because he could be with his most favorite person every day, his dad Wally. Casey went on to do many other jobs, from the fishing boats in Alaska, to the strawberry/blueberry industry in Mount Vernon, Wash., and many others, and then to the latest being the cannabis industry in Wenatchee.
Casey lived most of his years in Washington state, from Tonasket, to Deer Park/Loon Lake, to Spokane, Mount Vernon, and finally, back to Wenatchee, where he had been residing with his sister, Kelly.
Casey just had fun doing whatever he was doing. He especially loved doing anything outdoors, from hunting and fishing, to swimming, to sledding in the wintertime, or simply driving in the mountains. One of his favorite memories was sitting on his dads lap as a young boy, driving the pickup. As Casey got older loved to read, educating himself on everything from history, geography, war, movies, etc. He had a huge vocabulary, knew all the big words, their definitions and proper pronunciation. He and his nephew Tyler would go on for hours on end, sparring back and forth, quizzing each other on words or facts, arguing, laughing, and having just fun. He was extremely smart. He could whip out a crossword puzzle in no time. Casey was an animal lover, birds, cats, dogs, it didn't matter, although he had a soft spot for dogs, and especially his dog Katie, aka, "the logging hound". She went wherever Casey went, work or play. He even had a goat, aka "goatgoder", that would accompany Katie in the back of the truck at times. Casey just had a great sense of humor, and was known to be a practical joker, and in many ways, quite an instigator at times. When he told stories, you were laughing the entire time. Casey just had a zest for fun, a zest for life. And, he had a huge heart for those he loved. Casey will be dearly missed, by many.
Casey is survived by his mother, Neva, of Spokane; sisters, Kelly, Wenatchee; and Bonnie, Spokane; brother, John, Flagstaff, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Wally; brother, Steve; and numerous aunts, uncles, and nephews.
A celebration of Casey’s life will be at 11 a.m., Thursday March 26 at the Eagles in Tonasket. It will begin with a burial at 11 a.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery, followed by luncheon at the Eagles at Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name, to a charity of choice.
