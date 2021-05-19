Wayne Gordon Buzzard

1949-2014
Wayne was born Jan. 24, 1949 in Omak, Wash., to Gordon and Helen (Schneider) Buzzard. Wayne lost his long and courageous battle with cancer May 5, 2014. A memorial celebrating Waynes' life was held at his hometown of Richland, Wash. at that time. A placement of his headstone and ashes will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, following his aunt Dorothy Philmon's graveside service at Okanogan City Cemetery.
Wayne was one of 29 cousins from nine aunts and uncles. His first horse was Kewpie, a buckskin kids horse, passed down to Wayne when he was four. From there, Wayne’s life centered around horses and sports. His early years were spent terrorizing the neighborhood, learning to rope anything and everything in sight...even unsuspecting cousins, playing cowboys and racing everywhere on the back of Kewpie. He began riding as a jockey and became well-known at bush tracks, like Waterville, Okanogan, Republic, and etc. A favorite memory of Pony Express fans was Wayne completely clearing his horse during a running change. If he could touch the saddle, the horse holder would release the racehorse to run, knowing Wayne would bounce once or twice and end up in the saddle every time. Gaining local legend status.
Wayne was known for always having a smile and a positive attitude that carried him through his life. As a child he was called 'Dennis the Menace' and always lived up to that name with a mischievous grin and a love of life. Those who knew Wayne have many fond memories, his Grand Champion steer at the County Fair; as a starting point guard for Okanogan High School, Eastern Washington University, and the U.S. Marine Corp basketball teams, where he was a standout. As a high school running back, he ran over you, not around.
Wayne graduated from Okanogan High School in 1967 and then from Eastern Washington University and became a teacher at Wellpinit School, where several racehorse owners were aware of his racing background. They asked him to train their horses for Spokane's Playfair and he was back in his element. Wayne quit teaching and became a trainer. He trained his own horses and trained for other owners from Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco to the Tri Cities.
For the last 21 year of his life, he was a chemical technician at Hanford. He loved his job and the people he worked with, always having a funny story to tell. Wayne was one for those people who never met a person whom he didn't call a 'friend' and loved to make people smile.
It was in the Tri-Cities that he met and married his love, Patti Goldsmith. They had 19 wonderful years together until his death.
Wayne is remembered by all for his smile, his teasing, and his great personality. Wayne was an outstanding person, emulated by many, remembered by most. Wayne Gordon Buzzard deserves our attention for a life we admired.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.