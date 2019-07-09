1930-2019
Wayne Tangen of Okanogan, Wash., died June 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Wayne was born April 9, 1930 in Okanogan to Erling and Ruth Tangen.
He graduated from Okanogan High School in 1948. During high school, Wayne played football and basketball. He excelled in both sports.
He attended Eastern State College for a short time before going into the Korean War. On returning for the war he married Betty Rae Stone on Feb. 14, 1953. Together they had three children, Sheri, Gregg (Deanna), and Steve.
Wayne was a skilled road builder and loved working in the woods and being in the woods.
Wayne was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
One of Wayne’s favorite recreations was hunting in the backwoods of Idaho and Montana for many years. He also spent time riding horseback in the mountains with his wife, family and friends.
In the last year of his life he received the Lord as his Savior and passed in peace, knowing where he would spend eternity.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Tangen. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty; his three children, Sheri, Gregg (Deanna) and Steve; grandchildren, Jalene, Jeremy and Janika Tangen, Jessica Daniels, and Jodé Zygan; and great-grandchildren, Annie and Cash Daniels.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel on Elmway in Okanogan.
Memorials may be made to: Friends of Hospice, 800 Jasmine St., Suite 2, Omak, WA 98841.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.