William “Bill” Gerald Laws

William Gerald (Bill) Laws, 92, of Okanogan, Wash. died peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019 after a short illness.
Born June 28, 1927 in Minnesota, he graduated from high school in Spokane, Wash., and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Rome at the end of World War II. He then went to college to become a teacher. He was teaching in Alaska when he met and married the wife of 64 years, Rosie. His career in education included teaching in Venezuela, being a school principal in Twisp, Wash. and Superintendent of Schools at Pateros, Wash. and Okanogan, Wash. After retirement, he and Rosie traveled extensively, their adventures taking them all over the world.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Bill was active in the community, fiercely patriotic and unfailingly kind. He loved his family, his dogs and a good joke.
Bill is survived by his wife Rosie of Okanogan; daughter, Suzie and her husband, Paul Benson of East Wenatchee, Wash.; grandsons, Ryan Laws and wife, Tomoko, John Laws, Kevin Laws and Robert Benson; and great-grandson, Justin Benson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dick Laws; sister, Marion McDaniel; and his two sons, Bill and Bob Laws, both of Okanogan.
His family will celebrate his life privately and ask that his many great friends remember him in their own way. We will all miss him terribly.
