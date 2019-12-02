1925-2019
William "Bill" Oliver Lees, 94, of Okanogan, Wash., died Nov. 13, 2019 at Welcome Home Villa. He was born April 18, 1925 in Pueblo, Colo. to Cretia and George Lees. Bill attended school in Okanogan and graduated in the class of 1943. He worked as a mechanic at Golm Ford and later Damskov Ford before retiring in 1990 after 31 years. Bill married Helen Christianson in Twisp, Wash. on May 27, 1966.
Bill always was seen wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt and a baseball cap. He loved to be out hunting, cutting wood, and hiking. He was an assistant Boy Scout leader for Troop 20 and enjoyed camping and working with the Scouts. One of his favorite trips was in Canada hunting moose where he shot one. He loved to tell others about his successful hunt and carried a photo of the moose in his wallet for years until his wife accidently washed it. Poof, the image was gone but not the memory.
Family was central to Bill who found time to spend with them doing outdoor activities and attending all his children's and grandchildren's events.
Bill is survived by his wife, Helen, of 53 years; his son, Scott Alan, of Okanogan; daughter, Lori Louise (John) Nordine of Electric City, Wash.; two grandchildren, Alan and Kaitlyn; and one niece, Betty (Bob) Binder of Tonasket, Wash. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother George, Jr., and sister Louella.
At his request, there will be a family gathering on his birthday in April. The family extends their gratitude to Bill's caregivers, Rob and John, who helped him remain at his home during his declining health.
