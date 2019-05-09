William Harris Penley Jr., 62 of Okanogan Wash., unexpectedly passed away at his home March 22, 2019. Born to William and Eunice Penley on Aug. 19, 1957 Bill was raised with his brother and sister on the family property south of Okanogan. In school, he was an avid baseball player and graduated with the class of 1975 at which time he joined the U.S. Armed Forces. Upon returning to the Okanogan/Omak area he worked in the lumber industry and for the Census Bureau as well as attaining a small business and accounting degree.
In 1988, Bill met and married his friend and companion, Echo Norman. Together they went into the property rental business and raised their family along with taking care of Bill's mother in her waning years. Bill was pleased to eventually return to the family homestead where he and Echo enjoyed gardening, caring for livestock and tinkering on projects in his shop.
Bill was a loving and caring father, brother and son that left behind three children, Elijah Fisher, William Penley and Ramona Penley all of Okanogan. In addition to his children Bill had six grandchildren, his sidekick, Dakota Penley, artistic, Adrian Fisher, and daredevil, Erin Fisher (his three amigo's), Melissa Penley and Saqua Gonzalez and most recently Scarlett Fisher, who brought such joy to him that he could forget the rest of world. He also had a great-grandchild, Jax Dean Penley (aka Jaxarooni).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Eunice, and is survived by sister, Leah, of Colorado, and brother, Mark of Omak.
He was a hard worker and enjoyed the great out of doors with his family and friends where he spent much of his time camping, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, cutting firewood or just plain "driving around" listening to music he so enjoyed like “American Pie” by Don McLean. When he was in the woods he was in his element and was at ease with himself and life in general.
Bill will be missed by both family and friends. On Saturday, June 1, 2019 there will be a potluck with a celebration of life and fishing trip at Leader Lake commencing at 11 a.m. Please feel free to bring a dish and a good story to help us celebrate the life and legacy of our father, brother, son, grandfather and good friend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.