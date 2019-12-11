Wyatt Jerry David Thomas

2000-2019
Wyatt Thomas, 19, passed away Nov. 17, 2019. He was born Jan. 9, 2000 in Omak, Wash., to Cheryl and John Thomas; joining siblings Timothy and Emily.
Wyatt enjoyed the outdoors. He loved camping, hiking, bike rides, walking his dog, Zola, and playing laser tag with his other dog, Rhodi. He also enjoyed gaming and playing cards with family and friends. Wyatt graduated from Omak High School in 2018. While in school, he played sports; including soccer, wrestling, and cross country. His first year after graduating he moved to Ellensburg, Wash., where he did his college. He wanted to become a personal trainer and open his own gym. In the summers, he worked as a lifeguard at the Omak Pool.
Wyatt is survived by his mother, Cheryl (Joshua) Adkins; father, John (Paige) Thomas; brother, Timothy Williams; sister, Emily (Justin) Wilson; sister, Lillylynn Adkins; stepbrother, Sean; stepsister, Isabelle; maternal grandparents, Irene (Robert) Mendonca; paternal grandparents, Rita and John Thomas; maternal great-grandparents, Alice and Mike Rose; and maternal great-grandpa, Gordon Williams. Wyatt is also survived by his five nieces; many aunts; uncles; cousins; and his two dogs. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandpa, Gordon Williams; maternal great-grandma, Cheryl Fletcher; and paternal great-grandparents John and May Kelsch.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
