OLYMPIA – Several projects in Okanogan and nearby counties have received state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board grants for recreational amenities, wildlife habitat conservation and working forests and farms protection.
Statewide, the grants total more than $164 million and are matched by more than $221 million in resources from grant applicants, such as cash, donations, staff time and equipment, bringing the total investment in Washington’s outdoors to nearly $386 million.
The competitive grants are awarded every two years.
Projects in Okanogan County received more than $12.79 million in funding.
According to project descriptions, they include:
Okanogan County
Methow Conservancy - $2.24 million for conserving a farm on Wolf Creek Road in the Methow Valley.
The money will be used to buy a voluntary land preservation agreement, also called a conservation easement, to protect 390 acres that have been a farm for more than 100 years in the Methow Valley. The farm contains high-quality soils and senior water rights, which will be tied to the land forever as part of the agreement.
The conservancy will keep two farmsteads but will prevent further development on the land, part of which is zoned for five-acre parcels and part of which is in a planned destination resort zone.
Conserving the land also will protect signature scenic views along the Methow Community Trail and will protect wetlands that provide habitat for a wide range of wildlife.
Methow Conservancy will contribute more than $1.1 million in a federal grant and donated land or property interest.
Methow Valley Sport Trail Association - $48,920 to develop a trailhead on Horizon Flats Road in Winthrop.
The trailhead would be on 18 acres as a hub of trail-based recreation in the Methow Valley. The trailhead will provide parking, a bathroom, visitor information and access to the Susie Stephens Trail, the Methow Community Trail and eventually the proposed Twisp-to-Winthrop Trail.
Methow Valley Sport Trail Association will contribute $145,000. The grant is for the first year of a two-year award. The same amount of funding for the second year will be added upon federal approval.
Okanogan Land Trust - $86,880 for conserving Anderson forest land for sharp-tailed grouse.
The trust will use the grant to buy a voluntary land preservation agreement, also called a conservation easement, to conserve 225 acres of forest land in Tunk Valley. The Anderson forest land is next to more than 1,660 acres that were conserved by the land trust in 2019 within five miles of two other areas that support some of the most robust sharp-tailed grouse leks in Washington and are integral parts of one of the largest remaining blocks of contiguous shrub steppe habitat left in north central Washington.
Because of the property’s importance for mule deer and Canada lynx movement, sharp-tailed grouse and other wildlife, the Working for Wildlife partnership initiated by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation identified the property as a priority for conservation.
Okanogan Land Trust will contribute $106,188 in a private grant.
Okanogan Land Trust - $204,596 for conserving the Sunny Okanogan Angus Ranch in the Tunk Valley.
The trust will use the grant to buy a voluntary land preservation agreement, also called a conservation easement, to conserve forever the 1,051-acre Sunny Okanogan Angus Ranch in the Tunk Valley, about 15 miles northeast of Riverside. The land contains significant prime farmland soils and is designated as both farmland of statewide and unique importance.
The current farmer is the second generation to own the property, and the agreement would enable the family to solidify its ranching operation and pass it on to future generations, free from development pressures. The ranch provides habitat for sharp-tail grouse, elk, moose, bear, deer and a wide variety of birds. It also is important for mule deer and Canada lynx movement.
Okanogan Land Trust will contribute $250,061 in a federal grant and donated land or property interest.
Okanogan Land Trust - $527,301 for conserving the Synarep rangeland in the Tunk Valley.
The trust will use the grant to buy a voluntary land preservation agreement, also called a conservation easement, to conserve permanently 2,904 acres of ranchland in the Tunk Valley, about 15 miles northeast of Riverside. The Synarep rangeland hosts a successful grazing operation and is designated as both farmland of statewide importance and farmland of unique importance.
The land supports some of the most robust active sharp-tail leks in Washington, is important for mule deer and Canada lynx movement, and is an integral part of one of the largest remaining blocks of shrub steppe habitat in north central Washington.
The trust will contribute $644,479 in a federal grant and donated land or property interest.
Okanogan Land Trust - $109,265 for conserving the Teas Ranch in the Okanogan Highlands.
The trust will use the grant to buy a voluntary land preservation agreement, also called a conservation easement, to conserve forever 445 acres of agricultural land in the Okanogan Highlands, about 25 miles northeast of Tonasket. The Teas Ranch contains significant prime farmland soils and is designated as farmland of statewide importance.
It also lies in an area designated as grasslands of special significance. The land has been in agricultural production for more than 100 years, and the owner is a fourth-generation rancher. The agreement would enable the owner to solidify the ranching operation and pass it on to the next generations, free from development pressures.
The ranch provides habitat for elk, moose, bear, deer and a wide variety of birds. The agreement also would preserve the scenic beauty of the landscape, including views of nearby Muskrat Lake and a historic homestead.
Okanogan Land Trust will contribute $133,547 in a federal grant and donated land or property interest.
Omak - $350,000 to replace the East Side Park skate park. (See related story in Sports.)
U.S. Forest Service - $79,111 to care for trails in the Methow Valley.
Methow Valley Ranger District in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will use the money to fund three employees and volunteers from the Northwest Motorcycle Association and other groups to maintain trails in the Sawtooth backcountry and the Lightning-Beaver Creek drainages.
The crews will repair trail surfaces and drainage, remove fallen trees and repair damaged bridges. The trails are used by motorcyclists, mountain bikers, hikers, and equestrians.
The Forest Service will contribute $54,965 in equipment, staff labor and donated labor.
U.S. Forest Service - $200,000 for funding wilderness and backcountry rangers.
The Methow Valley Ranger District will use the grant to fund two seasonal rangers, two AmeriCorps or similar rangers, and community volunteers to patrol high-use recreation areas for two seasons. Staff will educate visitors about environmental stewardship and will enforce regulations.
Patrols will be by foot or stock and will focus on popular areas in the North Cascades Scenic Corridor, Pasayten and Lake Chelan-Sawtooth Wilderness areas, Pacific Crest Trail and Pacific Northwest Trail.
The Forest Service will contribute $203,411 in a federal appropriation, equipment, staff labor and donated labor.
U.S. Forest Service - $150,000 for maintaining Methow Valley camping areas.
The Methow Valley Ranger District will use the grant to maintain 26 campgrounds, 30 trailheads, two picnic areas and the Washington Pass Scenic Overlook. Crews will clean toilets and campsites, control noxious weeds and remove hazardous trees, operate and maintain water systems, repair picnic tables and fire grates, maintain bulletin boards and visitor information, collect fees, mow, collect garbage and provide security patrols.
The Forest Service will contribute $274,984 in a federal appropriation and donated labor.
U.S. Forest Service - $150,000 for maintaining Methow Valley trails.
Methow Valley Ranger District will use the grant to fund a four-person crew plus pack support for two seasons to maintain trails in the Pasayten Wilderness, Lake Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness and surrounding backcountry areas.
The crew will work on the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, Rainy Lake Trail, and popular hiking areas in the North Cascades. The crew will remove fallen trees, repair trail surfaces and drainage structures, control erosion and remove overgrown brush.
The Forest Service will contribute $154,345 in equipment, staff labor, and donations of cash and labor.
U.S. Forest Service - $74,993 for maintaining summer trails in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Methow Valley Ranger District will use the grant to maintain summer trails in the Lake Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness, Pasayten Wilderness and the Twisp River drainage, including many trails that have been damaged by fires. The district also will maintain the Lone Fir Trail.
The Forest Service will contribute $152,022 in equipment, staff labor and donated labor. The grant is for the first year of a two-year award. The same amount of funding for the second year will be added upon federal approval.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - $1,275,000 for conserving land in the Methow Wildlife Area.
The department will use the grant to buy 210 acres of land in the Rendezvous unit and next to the Big Valley unit of the Methow Wildlife Area. Purchase will protect state-imperiled intermountain basins, big sagebrush steppe, ponderosa pine woodland and savanna ecological systems.
In addition, the land contains important quaking aspen stands, a wetland where a number of amphibian species have been observed, a crucial mule deer migration corridor and stop-over habitat for animals migrating to and from the higher elevations of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - $650,000 for conserving land on Hunter Mountain.
The department will use the grant to buy about 400 acres of sagebrush-steppe habitat on Hunter Mountain near Methow in the lower Methow Valley. The land also includes stream bank and ponderosa pine-Douglas fir sites used by several species of concern including Lewis’s and pileated woodpeckers.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - $1.9 million for conserving land near the Methow’s Golden Doe unit.
The department will use the grant to conserve 110 acres of sagebrush-steppe and grasslands surrounded by the Golden Doe unit of the Methow Wildlife Area. The land is home to large, year-round populations and seasonal concentrations of mule deer plus black bears, coyotes and golden eagles.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - $1.5 million for conserving McLoughlin Falls west.
The department will use the grant to buy about 730 acres of critical sagebrush-steppe habitat in north central Okanogan County to benefit mule deer, sharp-tailed grouse and various migratory bird species.
The land borders the Okanogan River for nearly 2.5 miles and conserving the land will help protect Chinook salmon and steelhead trout, both of which are listed as threatened with extinction under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - $281,200 for improving access to the Similkameen River.
The department will use the grant to improve three water access sites along the Similkameen River by laying gravel in the parking areas, renovating the access roads, improving signs and updating fences and barrier rocks to keep visitors from impacting surrounding habitat.
Will be done along the river from near the Canadian border to 10 miles downstream, constituting the bulk of the Similkameen Water Trail. Kayaking, canoeing, fishing, wildlife watching, picnicking, photographing nature and general day use of the sites is expected to increase with improved facilities.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - $325,000 for improving the Lewis Butte-Riser Lake Trailhead.
The department will replace the toilet, make the start of the trail more accessible to people with disabilities and improve the kiosk, signs and trail markers. In addition, the department will improve the parking area by adding parking, improving the road into the parking area, installing fencing next to the parking area and adding a gate.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - $122,931 for restoring Okanogan County shrub steppe.
The department will use the grant to convert about 212 acres of agricultural fields to native shrub steppe vegetation in the Methow and Sinlahekin wildlife areas. The project is part of an ongoing effort to preserve the northernmost shrub steppe habitat in Washington.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - $880,000 for improving Patterson Lake access area.
The department will use the grant to improve access to the lake near Winthrop by adding a concrete plank boat launch, boarding float, restroom and parking stalls for people with disabilities. In addition, the department will pave the launch approach, grade and improve the parking area, and install new kiosks and signs.
Washington Department of Natural Resources - $2,594,003 for buying land in the Methow Rapids Natural Area Preserve to protect rare plants.
DNR will use the grant to buy 569 acres of shrub steppe. The land is along the Columbia River, just downstream from its confluence with the Methow River. The land contains the largest of only three intact examples of the smooth sumac/bluebunch wheatgrass community in the state and the largest of only nine intact examples of the antelope bitterbrush/bluebunch wheatgrass community in the state.
Several species of birds found on the land are listed as species of greatest conservation need in the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife state wildlife action plan. The land also will improve public access from Starr Road and Highway 97.
Winthrop Rink - $141,648 to improve Winthrop Ice Rink. The money will go toward replacing worn out perimeter dasher boards and safety glass.
Winthrop Rink will contribute $47,217 in a local grant.
Multiple-county grants
Washington Trails Association - $75,000 to care for backcountry trails in Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Garfield, Island, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Okanogan, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Stevens and Yakima counties.
The association will contribute $581,280 in donations of cash and labor. The grant is for the first year of a two-year award. The same amount of funding for the second year will be added upon federal approval.
Washington Trails Association - $75,000 for engaging youth volunteers in trail maintenance in Chelan, Clallam, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties.
The association will contribute $521,550 in donations of cash and labor. The grant is for the first year of a two-year award. The same amount of funding for the second year will be added upon federal approval.
U.S. Forest Service - $200,000 to hire backcountry patrols in Chelan and Okanogan counties.
Entiat Ranger District will use the grant to hire staff to patrol multi-use trails and trailheads in the Chelan, Entiat, Methow Valley and Wenatchee River ranger districts in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The Forest Service will contribute $148,500 in a federal appropriation, staff labor and donated labor.
Pacific Northwest Trail Association - $75,000 for supporting stewardship of the trail in Jefferson, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Skagit and Whatcom counties.
The association will use this grant to hire youth and young adult trail crews and engage volunteers from local communities to maintain the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.
The association will contribute $150,000 in staff labor. The grant is for the first year of a two-year award. The same amount of funding for the second year will be added upon federal approval.
Douglas County
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife - $119,100 for restoring West Foster Creek.
The department will use the grant to place structures to mimic beaver dams in West Foster Creek in the Wells Wildlife Area to help restore the creek.
Ferry County
Republic - $359,600 to develop a skate park. (See related story in Sports.)
