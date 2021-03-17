OKANOGAN - Okanogan defeated Omak in high school soccer, 8-1, on March 9 at The Plex, Okanogan.
Danielle Sparks scored in the eighth minute for the Bulldogs on a pass from Afton Wood.
Three minutes later, Mylie Leitz-Rawson scored unassisted, then struck again in the 17th minute on a pass from Danielle Sparks.
Leitz-Rawson hit her fourth goal, again on a pass from Danielle Sparks, in the 20th minute.
Okanogan’s remaining scores came from Wood, unassisted in the 22nd minute; Ayeris Jones, unassisted in the 40th minute; Sydney Sparks, from Ayeris Jones in the 47th minute, and Lindsey Jones, from Wood in the 65th minute.
“We passed well and played very fast throughout the game,” said coach Dean Klepec. “Our defense and goalies especially passed and played well on the defensive and offensive end of the field.”
No statistics were received from Omak.
Ephrata JV 5, Pateros 0
Pateros dropped a soccer match to Ephrata’s junior varsity on March 9, with Ephrata winning 5-0.
Goals came in about 35 minutes of play, said Pateros coach Jesse Villalobos.
“Once we were able to settle down and play, we played a much better game,” Villalobos said. “The girls played well the second half of the match with it ending scoreless.”
The Nannies got some good looks at goal and limited Ephrata to only a few.
“I have a very young and inexperienced group who still have a couple of years left to play,” said Villalobos. “I only see them improving.”
Bridgeport 2, Liberty Bell 1
Bridgeport hosted Liberty Bell in soccer March 13 and came out on top, 2-1.
Karla Torres struck first for the Fillies, getting a goal in the 29th minute of the first half off a penalty kick. Bridgeport led at the half, 1-0.
Liberty Bell scored in the 41st minute, then Bridgeport’s Jacqueline Lombera scored in the 50th minute off an assist from Graciela Arellano.
Fillies goalie Becky Hernandez had seven saves.
“This was a good game and the Fillies worked hard making their shots count,” said Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez. “We are learning different positions and communicating better.”
