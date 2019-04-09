LEWISTON, Idaho – The Omak Attack Hockey Club returned with both its teams – red and black – taking first places in their respective divisions at the annual Spring Thaw adult ice hockey tournament March 22-24.
Omak Attack entered its Red team in the intermediate division and the Black Team in the Experienced division.
“Having two teams let us include more local hockey enthusiasts,” said spokesman and a co-founder Mike Kleckner. “It gave them the chance to really enjoy the rich hockey experience and wonderful hockey family offered in the eastern Washington area.”
The tournament at the L/C Ice Hockey Rink also had teams/players from Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, Spokane, Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and the Lewiston/Clarkson area.
The Red team needed to jell fast, said Kleckner.
The team topped Kokanee, 4-2, on Friday night.
On Saturday morning, Wet Toast handed the Red squad a 9-2 loss.
“They put that loss behind them and tightened their game successfully beating the Agee Destroyers later in the day in an 8-2 rout,” Kleckner said. “We finished in second place setting up a Sunday championship rematch against the undefeated team that had beaten us so badly earlier.
“We played smart and played hard and it paid off” in a 4-1 victory for the title.
The Black Team played a five-game series against an all-star team.
“The top division usually has four teams, but because of family and coaching ties to so many youth tournaments some regulars couldn’t field a team,” Kleckner said. “They decided to put one good team of guys together and have us play a five-game series. I’ve never seen that before and it was a pretty interesting challenge.”
The first three games against the Soggy Biscuits were back-and-forth affairs with Black winning the opener 6-5, falling 7-5 in game two and winning 5-4 in the third game.
“Our goalie Cy Moody (from Wenatchee) adapted to the smaller ice after that as did our skaters,” Kleckner said. “We got the puck to our defensemen and screened their goalie and were rewarded well for that. We also turned up the forecheck, forcing bad passes, then making some good ones of our own.”
The Black Team, looking spiffy in their new black jerseys, ran over the Biscuits 9-4 and 9-2 in the last two games.
“I can’t believe we won both divisions,” said Kleckner. “It was fantastic.”
Many of the players practice at the Winthrop Ice Rink.
“It provides great hockey skills sessions and drop-in hockey at various levels, including a very strong group for both women’s hockey and youth hockey for boys and girls,” Kleckner said.
He noted Winthrop’s rink has been named one of the Top 10 Ice Rinks in the West.
“Besides Winthrop, local hockey players regularly play puck in Wenatchee, and just over the border in Osoyoos and Oliver, B.C.”
Kleckner and his son volunteered to help with upgrading the Winthrop rink with freezing apparatus.
“The Omak guys who had been playing roller hockey in town since the summer of 2014 put a team together for the first hockey tournament (Great Puckaroo Round-Up in 2016) they had at the newly improved rink,” Kleckner said. “In addition to Winthrop, which they consider themselves the ‘home team’, they have represented Omak (and Okanogan) 16 times in Wenatchee, Yakima, Moses Lake, Spokane, as well as the Idaho towns of Salmon and Lewiston.
“In Omak now, when the weather is good, we play roller hockey in the East Side Park tennis courts,” Kleckner said. “We got permission to fill cracks, mend the fence, and we keep it clear of acorns and debris. We used to play in the cafeteria of the Omak Middle School and would love to be able to get permission to do so again. It was great. We’d also love to provide local youth the opportunity to enjoy all the great things hockey has to offer, whether it’s floor hockey, street hockey or roller hockey.”
The players are well aware that Seattle recently was awarded an NHL franchise that starts play in 2021.
“It should be a boon for hockey in Washington state,” Kleckner said. “The new franchise of Las Vegas, the ‘Golden Knights,’ has electrified the region ad had great success. We are hoping that the yet unnamed Seattle team has the same effect here.”
Omak Attack next competes in the Yakima MeltDown on April 12-14.
“We will try to win, but are guaranteed to have fun,” Kleckner said.
The team has a Facebook page, Omak Attack Hockey.
