Okanogan County Public Works – Solid Waste Division is now accepting application for a Full time Operator/Mechanic. This is a Union position with a salary of $19.42 per hour and includes a full benefit package. To apply go to okanogancounty.org/employment for application and instructions. Application deadline is November 20, 2020 at 5:00pm. EOE
Top Jobs
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Local election results announced
- Green celebrates 99th birthday
- Recovery group keeps busy assisting ranchers
- Tribe ponders mill property redevelopment
- One injured in armored vehicle wreck
- COVID-19 cases on the rise across county
- Omak has ‘soft’ secondary opening
- Backyard Brawl rivalry postponed
- Nespelem man sentenced in federal court
- Tonasket artists releases new album
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.