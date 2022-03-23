The state Liquor and Cannabis Board took a step March 16 toward allowing ax throwing in licensed liquor-serving establishments.
Ax throwing? Yup, ax throwing apparently is an increasingly popular activity. Some say it’s relaxing, a way to work out stress.
But combining it with alcohol seems like a recipe for disaster, even though ax throwing apparently would be conducted in caged-off areas.
The Liquor and Cannabis Board approved a rule proposal regarding ax throwing and now is taking public comment.
For a bar to offer ax throwing, it would have to develop and have approved a safety operating plan. The plan would require protocols for monitoring customer intoxication and consumption of alcohol.
The plan also would require submission of a floor plan identifying designated areas where alcohol is allowed and others were ax throwing is allowed but where alcohol is not.
Many jurisdictions already prohibit firearms, knives and the like in bars because of the potential for someone to use them. Open carry is not allowed in Washington liquor establishments.
Our society has recognized that weapons and alcohol don’t mix.
Yes, according to the Liquor and Cannabis Board proposal, ax-wielding customers would be separated from those who are hoisting a cold one. And bar operators would have to monitor the activity.
But all it takes is for one nut to take an ax out of the designated area and chuck it at someone.
Washington has plenty of wide-open spaces for people to lob their axes at targets. Shooting ranges, both indoors and out, could add ax areas.
We don’t need to add one more questionable activity.
Comments on the proposal may be sent by April 27 to Rules Coordinator, Liquor and Cannabis Board, P.O. Box 43080, Olympia, WA 98504-3080; by email to rules@lcb.wa.gov, or by fax to 360-704-5027.
