Safety organizations often issue “watch out for kids” warnings in early September as youngsters head back to school.
The reasoning is that kids will be out on foot, heading to bus stops or walking to class, so motorists should beware.
But the end of the school year and ensuing summer months also prompt thoughts of caution.
Some schools already have let their kids go for the summer. Others are wrapping up classes this week.
That means thousands of youngsters in Okanogan County and surrounds will be footloose and fancy free – some without much adult supervision – until late August. The great expanse of summer vacation spreads out in front of kids like a vast field of flowers waiting to be explored.
Granted, a few kids will hunker down with books or (shudder) video games for the duration, coming up for air or snacks only occasionally.
But we’re willing to bet the majority will be active. That means trips to the pool; riding bicycles, skateboards or horses with friends; a game of H-O-R-S-E in the street with a portable backboard, dashing out to meet the ice cream truck or any number of activities.
And excited, goal-driven kids don’t always remember to watch for traffic.
That’s where motorists and responsible adults come in.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children and senior citizens are the most at risk for pedestrian accidents because:
-Young children and elderly people often are unfamiliar with the layout of crosswalks and other safety features.
-Smaller people are more difficult for drivers to see.
-Some pedestrians walk in and out from among parked cars in parking lots and streets.
-Children may play in the road or dart out into traffic unexpectedly.
While motorists need to remain alert for youngsters, parents and guardians also should do their part.
Parents should teach children to cross streets at crosswalks and heed traffic signals when they exist, attempt to make eye contact with drivers before crossing, look left-right-left before crossing, walk (not run) across streets, be alert for cars backing up or turning, and never to run into a street to chase a pet, ball or toy.
Such cautions also apply for bicycle, skateboard, roller skate and scooter riders.
Summer should be a carefree time for youngsters, but carefree doesn’t mean careless.
