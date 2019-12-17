Another urban vs. rural disconnect may be brewing in Washington, as the state Transportation Commission will decide this week on whether to recommend a road usage charge.
Such a charge could be a replacement for the state gas tax.
Even though Washington has one of the highest gas taxes in the nation, at 49.5 cents per gallon, a road usage charge likely would hit the state’s rural residents harder than urban commuters.
A road usage charge is another name for a per-mile tax. Drivers would be charged based on the number of miles driven, rather than the amount of gas consumed.
The commission’s two-day December meeting wraps up today, Dec. 18, with the anticipated adoption of its annual report to the Legislature - including funding recommendations. A separate road usage charge report is slated for delivery to Gov. Jay Inslee, the Legislature and Federal Highway Administration in January.
State officials have pointed to continued improvements in fuel efficiency and growing popularity of electric-powered vehicles as justification for a switch in funding for roads, bridges and the ferry system. Gas tax revenue is expected to decline by up to 45 percent by 2035.
In 2012, the Legislature directed the commission to assess the potential of a road usage charge to replace the gas tax. Earlier this year, the state ran a pilot project involving more than 2,000 drivers statewide to test such a charge.
A better way of funding the state’s transportation system may be needed, but a road usage charge is not the way to do it.
Consider a rural driver with a daily one-way commute of 25 miles. At $3 per gallon for gas in a vehicle getting 25 miles per gallon, that driver would spend $6 per day for gas.
At 24 cents per mile for a usage charge - the figure used in the state pilot program - that same driver would be out $12 per day.
A city driver who has a five-mile commute but sits in traffic on the freeway for a half hour or more would pay $2.40 for the round trip under the usage charge, but would burn up far more than $2.40 worth of gas.
The argument about electric vehicles isn’t yet a valid one. Yes, there are more of them on the road all time, but eastern Washington has yet to see a big migration from the internal combustion engine to the power cell. Charging stations may be ubiquitous in urban areas, but they have yet to appear in huge numbers in rural areas such as Okanogan County.
By the time you read this, the transportation commission will have made its decision about recommending a usage charge.
If the seven-member commission recommends the usage charge, it’ll be time for rural residents, who likely drive more miles than their urban counterparts, and businesses that rely on truck traffic - orchardists, cattle ranches and loggers among them - to rally together and convince the Legislature that the usage charge is a bad idea.
