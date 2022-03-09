A Douglas County Superior Court judge found last week that the state law levying a capital gains tax is invalid and violates the state Constitution, but the state continues to pursue implementation of the law.
Judge Brian C. Huber, in a March 1 decision, concluded that Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5096, passed by Legislature last spring, violates the state Constitution by imposing a 7 percent tax on an individual’s long-term capital gains exceeding $250,000 but imposing no tax on capital gains below that amount.
The 7 percent amount also exceeds the 1 percent maximum annual property tax rate of 1 percent.
In his decision, Huber granted plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment and denied the state’s summary judgment motion.
The judge listed several instances where ESSB 5096 shows hallmarks of an income tax, which is prohibited by the state Constitution, rather than an excise tax, which is allowed.
-ESSB 5096 relies on federal IRS income tax returns that Washington residents must file and is thus derived from a taxpayer’s annual federal income tax reporting.
-It would levy a tax on the same long-term capital gains the IRS characterizes as “income” under federal law.
-It would be levied annually, like an income tax, and not at the time of transaction, like an excise tax.
-It would be levied not on the gross value of property sold in a transaction, but on an individual’s net capital gain – like an income tax.
-And, like an income tax, ESSB 5096 is based on an aggregate calculation of an individual’s capital gains during a year from all sources, taking into consideration various deductions and inclusions.
-Like an income tax, it would be levied on all long-term capital gains of an individual, regardless of whether they were earned in Washington.
-The new statute also includes a deduction for certain charitable donations the taxpayer made. Like an income tax.
-If the legal owner of the asset who transfers title or ownership is not an individual, then the legal owner is not liable for the tax generated in connection with the transaction, unlike with state-identified excise taxes.
All this brings to mind the old adage, “If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it must be a duck.”
The state, of course, is appealing the decision.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said there’s “a great deal at stake in this case,” and said he will continue to defend the law. “All the parties recognize this case will ultimately be decided by the state Supreme Court.”
Advocates try to tug at people’s heartstrings, saying the bill would generate funds for early learning, child care programs and school construction. Worthy causes, but does it really matter where the money would go? Washington currently is sitting on a budget surplus, despite the pandemic. We don’t need another tax.
Ferguson says fewer than one in 1,000 Washingtonians – the wealthiest - are expected to owe the tax each year.
Some would make the argument that it’s high time the rich get taxed. But the danger with such a tax is that once the door is opened a crack, some in the Legislature will see it as wide-open and it won’t be just the richest who get taxed nor only capital gains on the taxing block.
We understand that Ferguson is obligated, as state attorney general, to advocate for and defend laws passed by the Legislature.
We also hope the higher courts will recognize the strength of Huber’s decision and the flaws of ESSB 5096, and toss the bill on the junk heap of history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.