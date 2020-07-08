Each morning, many Okanogan County residents get in their cars and head to work. Likely the first thing they will do is put on a seatbelt.
Are we anticipating a wreck by fastening the seatbelt? Probably not. Instead, we do it out of an abundance of caution.
Much like a person has the right to smoke a cigarette. But with that right also comes responsibility. They know they can’t enter a grocery store or restaurant smoking, so they put it out before entering public buildings out of courtesy to non-smokers.
In both of these scenarios there are no major complaints about government overreach. It’s common sense.
The same theory holds true for masks.
A study by the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows 33,000 deaths can be prevented by October if 95 percent of Americans cover their faces in public, including 1,556 in Washington state alone.
Similarly, a report by the University of Iowa claims an estimated 230,000 to 450,000 cases were prevented during a six-week span in states that required face masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks, saying they can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 by 50 percent.
We can disagree about the effectiveness of masks all we want.
We live in a free country where we can refuse to wear them – but we do not have the right to infect other people.
Can’t we all temporarily inconvenience ourselves if it means helping our neighbors out and potentially saving a life?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.