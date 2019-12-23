The Washington state Supreme Court ruled last week that legislative records do fall within the scope of the Public Records Act.
The decision is a victory for state residents, who have a right to know what their legislators are doing and what goes into the decision-making process.
Frankly, it’s inconceivable that legislators have been exempt from the law for so many years.
The Public Records Act, passed by voters in 1972 as Initiative 276, requires public access to all records and materials from state and local agencies. Except certain legislative records.
The law very clearly and succinctly states that records created by our public agencies belong to the people:
“The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies that serve them,” reads the “construction” portion of the law. “The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may maintain control over the instruments that they have created.
“This chapter shall be liberally construed and its exemptions narrowly construed to promote this public policy and to assure that the public interest will be fully protected. In the event of conflict between the provisions of this chapter and any other act, the provisions of this chapter shall govern.”
Back then, 72 percent of voters agreed and passed the initiative.
However, since the law was passed, there have been challenges to it - especially where legislative records are concerned. Legislators have narrowed what they consider “public records” in their own houses.
In 2018, a Thurston County judge ruled that legislative records and communications were subject to disclosure. In response, the Legislature appealed and quickly passed a bill allowing some releases, but exempting others. Under public pressure, Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed the bill.
In last week’s split decision in the appeal of that case, the Supreme Court said it was asked whether the state’s legislative branch is subject to the Public Record’s Act’s general public records disclosure mandate.
That required the court to determine whether each of two classes of legislative entities - individual legislators and the institutional bodies themselves - constitute “agencies” under the act.
The case was brought by several news agencies against the Legislature, Senate, House of Representatives, state agencies and each house’s top two leaders.
First, the court decided individual legislators are agencies and are subject to general public records disclosure “because they are expressly included in the definitional chain of ‘agency’ in a closely related statute,” the court said.
Then, while the institutional legislative bodies are not “agencies” because they’re not included in that chain, the court said they are instead subject to the act’s narrower public records disclosure mandate by and through each chamber’s respective administrative officers.
It’s only logical that if agencies from the town council in the smallest of towns to county commissions, public utility districts, school districts and everyone in between have to provide public documents when asked, so, too, should the Legislature.
The types of records construed as public is vast - from sticky note scribbles to text messages on council members’ private phones, prepared reports, council minutes, correspondence and more.
While we can rejoice for now, state residents will need to remain vigilant in case the Legislature makes another attempt to exempt itself from the law.
