Okanogan County’s warm-weather tourist season is about to start.
Sure, we had snow in the Okanogan Valley last week, but tourists still are about to start flocking to our rural paradise.
No matter whether you measure tourist season from opening day of fishing, the first rodeo, the first community festival, opening of North Cascades Highway, Memorial Day or the last day of school, it’s about to be that time of year.
What will outsiders find when they come?
They’ll find Washington’s largest county, geographically. They’ll find 67 state-managed lowland lakes that represent about 18 percent of the state’s managed lakes, plus 110 alpine lakes above 4,500 feet.
They’ll find the highest point in the state, elevation-wise, to which a car may be driven (Hart’s Pass). They’ll find more than 300 days of sunshine a year and three million acres of public land. They’ll find “America’s Alps” – the North Cascades.
They’ll find rodeos, fishing, wineries, the largest hydropower-generating complex in the country (Grand Coulee), the second-largest hydropower-producing dam in the country and the longest straight-line powerhouse in North America (Chief Joseph Dam).
They’ll find Native American culture. They’ll find orchards, bird watching, star gazing, hunting, horseback riding, hiking, rock climbing and wide-open spaces. They’ll find peace and quiet.
They’ll probably also find some not-so-attractive things, albeit things residents can take to heart and address in the next week or few weeks.
We all know that first impressions are important. With that in mind, how’s your yard looking? What about your lot, porch or front door? Got dead flowers from last summer still hanging out in your planter boxes? Branches that fell in a winter windstorm?
Do you have some stray appliances lurking on your driveway? A vehicle on blocks or with a flat tire? How about a partially used and somewhat collapsed pile of firewood? Old tires? Cardboard boxes? Miscellaneous junk?
Besides being potential homes for everything from mosquitoes to raccoons, piles of stuff send bad vibes to visitors.
And if you think visitors stay on the main highways, think again. Folks pull off for food, drink, gas or just to check out a town. They get lost. They seek the road less traveled.
Regardless of whether you like the concept of tourists visiting your hometown, it’s a good idea to clean up your stuff. You never know, your neighbors might even thank you for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.